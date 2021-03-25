Sports
De’Aaron Fox erupts for career-high 44 points in Kings’ win over Golden State Warriors
Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox erupted for a career-high 44 points, leading his team to a 141-119 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night at Golden 1 Center.
Fox was virtually unstoppable for the Kings (20-25), who have won three in a row and six of nine since the All-Star break. Fox made 16 of 22 from the field, 3 of 7 from 3-point range and 9 of 10 at the free-throw line.
Richaun Holmes recorded his 17th double-double of the season, posting 25 points and 11 rebounds with two blocked shots. Rookie Tyrese Haliburton added 21 points on 7-of-11 shooting, including 6 of 7 from beyond the arc. Kyle Guy came off the bench to post a career-high 17 points, six rebounds and four assists.
Andrew Wiggins had 26 points and 10 rebounds for the Warriors (22-23), who were missing former MVP Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. Kelly Oubre Jr. and Nico Mannion scored 19 points apiece.
Up Next
The Kings will conclude this brief three-game homestand when they entertain the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday.
The Cavaliers (17-27) will come in on the second night of a back-to-back after visiting the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday. They have won three of their last five games but suffered a 119-105 loss to the Kings on Monday in Cleveland.
Veteran center JaVale McGee was a factor in the team’s recent success, but he was traded to the Denver Nuggets on Thursday for Isaiah Hartenstein and two second-round draft picks. Collin Sexton’s status is uncertain after he missed Wednesday’s game against the Chicago Bulls with a minor hamstring injury. Sexton leads the team in scoring at 24.0 points per game. Darius Garland averages 16.6 points and 5.9 assists.
Injury report
Warriors: OUT — Draymond Green (illness); Stephen Curry (tailbone); Klay Thompson (Achilles).
Kings: OUT — Marvin Bagley III (hand); Hassan Whiteside (knee); Jahmi’us Ramsey (hamstring).
Kings upcoming schedule
March 27 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, 7 p.m.
March 29 at San Antonio Spurs, 5:30 p.m.
March 31 at San Antonio Spurs, 5:30 p.m.
April 2 vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 7 p.m.
April 3 vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 7 p.m.
