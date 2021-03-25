Sources: Kings acquire Terence Davis from Toronto Raptors for future second-round pick

Toronto Raptors guard Terence Davis (0) follows through on a slam dunk over Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic (9) and center Khem Birch (24) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara) AP

Kings general manager Monte McNair made yet another move before the NBA trade deadline arrived Thursday, sending a future second-round draft pick to the Toronto Raptors in exchange for Terence Davis, sources told The Sacramento Bee.

Davis is a 23-year-old guard who carved out a role with the Raptors over the past two seasons after going undrafted out of Ole Miss in 2019. He appeared in 106 games for the Raptors, averaging 7.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 16.1 minutes per game. He was an NBA All-Rookie Second Team selection in 2020.

The 6-foot-4, 201-pound shooting guard joins a Kings backcourt that now includes De’Aaron Fox, Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Delon Wright, who was acquired in a trade with the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday.