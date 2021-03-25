ESPN’s Bobby Marks says Kings ‘upgrade’ in Cory Joseph-Delon Wright trade with Pistons

Detroit Pistons guard Delon Wright controls the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) AP

ESPN Front Office Insider Bobby Marks said Kings general manager Monte McNair made a good move on the eve of the NBA trade deadline Wednesday following a 110-108 victory over the Atlanta Hawks at Golden 1 Center.

Sources told The Sacramento Bee the Kings traded Cory Joseph and two second-round draft picks to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Delon Wright. The trade was reported immediately after Sacramento’s win over Atlanta.

Marks believes Wright, a 28-year-old combo guard, represents an “upgrade” for Sacramento, saying the Kings improved their depth while also creating a $3.6 million trade exception.

“When you look at Sacramento and how they can improve and what their area of weakness is, it’s their depth,” Marks said in a video posted to Instagram. “You look at their depth right now and they have about four or five players that are not playable, and I don’t say that in a bad way, but Jahmi’us Ramsey, Robert Woodard, Justin James, players like that, young players that are still in that developmental phase.

“Cory Joseph is a veteran who gave you some minutes this year, averaging about 7 points a game, but swapping out Joseph for Wright is an upgrade if you’re Sacramento and it definitely accomplishes one of your goals to improve your bench.”

The Pistons will receive the Los Angeles Lakers’ 2021 second-round pick and the Kings’ 2024 second-round pick as part of the deal. The Kings still have their own first-round pick and two second-round picks in this year’s draft.

Joseph, 29, is in the second year of the three-year, $37.2 million deal he signed with Sacramento in 2019. He is scheduled to earn $12.6 million next season, but only $2.4 million is guaranteed. Joseph averaged 6.7 points, 2.4 assists and 2.2 rebounds in 43 games for the Kings this season, but it was clear he would not be part of the team’s plans moving forward.

Wright is a 6-foot-5, 185-pound guard who is in the second year of a three-year, $28 million contract. He will earn $8.5 million next season in the final year of the deal.

Wright is averaging 10.5 points, 5.1 assists and 4.6 rebounds in his sixth NBA season out of Utah. He is shooting 46.5% from the field and 35.6% from 3-point range. He is also considered a strong defender.

The Toronto Raptors selected Wright with the 20th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft. He spent three-plus seasons with the Raptors before he was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies in the deal that sent Marc Gasol to Toronto. Wright went to the Dallas Mavericks in a sign-and-trade deal in 2019. In November, he was traded to Detroit, where he started 30 games this season.

Marks explained the Kings will now be able to use their $9.7 million midlevel exception and $9.5 million biannual exception to address other needs instead of spending part of that money on a backup point guard this summer.

“Now you don’t have to use that to go out and get another bench guy,” Marks said. “You get Wright and you can use both exceptions on other free agents here, so I think a nice job by the Kings the last couple days.”

McNair made his first move leading up to Thursday’s trade deadline when he acquired power forward Mfiondu Kabengele from the Los Angeles Clippers in a swap of protected future second-round picks. McNair struck again Wednesday night, adding Wright to a backcourt that features De’Aaron Fox, Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield.

Fox said he spent time with Wright at a camp hosted by Dwyane Wade.

“I’ve watched his game; real herky-jerky guard,” Fox said. “He has the ball on the string — someone who can play both guard positions — so for us it’s definitely exciting to play with another guard. It’s part of the business, but when he gets here we welcome guys with open arms.”