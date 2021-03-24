Sources: Kings trade Cory Joseph and two draft picks to Detroit Pistons for Delon Wright

Sacramento Kings guard Cory Joseph leaves Golden 1 Center on March 11, 2020 in Sacramento after the NBA suspends the season. Joseph was traded to the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

The Kings made another move on the eve of the NBA trade deadline, sending Cory Joseph and two second-round draft picks to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Delon Wright, sources told The Sacramento Bee.

The news broke as the Kings were wrapping up a 110-108 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night at Golden 1 Center. Joseph logged 21 minutes in the win, finishing with two points, three rebounds and three assists in his final game for the Kings.

“I really, really enjoy coaching Cory,” Kings coach Luke Walton said. “His spirit, his professionalism has been great to coach and great for this group. He is a pleasure to coach and I’ll leave it at that.”

The Kings included two draft picks in the deal. Sources said the Kings are sending the Pistons the Los Angeles Lakers’ 2021 second-round pick and their own 2024 second-round pick.

Wright, 28, is a 6-foot-5, 185-pound combo guard who is averaging 10.5 points, 5.1 assists and 4.6 rebounds in his sixth NBA season out of Utah. He is shooting 46.5% from the field and 35.6% from 3-point range.

The Toronto Raptors selected Wright with the 20th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft. He spent three-plus seasons with the Raptors before he was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies in the deal that sent Marc Gasol to Toronto.

The Dallas Mavericks acquired Wright in a sign-and-trade deal with the Grizzlies in 2019. In November, Wright was traded to Detroit, where he started 30 games this season.

Wright is in the second year of a three-year, $28 million contract. He will earn $8.5 million next season in the final year of the deal.

Joseph, 29, is in the second year of the three-year, $37.2 million deal he signed with Sacramento in 2019. He is scheduled to earn $12.4 million next season, but only $2.4 million is guaranteed. He averaged 6.7 points, 2.4 assists and 2.2 rebounds in 43 games for the Kings this season.

Joseph began his career with the San Antonio Spurs in 2011. He later played for the Raptors and Indiana Pacers, making the playoffs every year of his career before he came to Sacramento. He will reunite with former Raptors coach Dwane Casey in Detroit.

Coaches and teammates praise Joseph for his durability, professionalism and veteran presence, crediting him with helping young guards such as De’Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton.

“Part of the reason we really wanted to bring him here was because of that,” Walton said. “That’s what we heard about him from everyone we talked to in the league. We knew we had some young players. We wanted someone who could really anchor that stuff and teach winning habits, teach what it really takes to be a true professional.

“He’s done a really nice job of taking Tyrese under his wing. They drive to the airport. They do everything together. That’s what the league used to be — vets taking these young players and showing them the ropes and teaching them and caring about them, and Cory has been all of that for us.”

Haliburton agreed.

“I love CoJo like a big brother,” Haliburton said. “Just all the communication, the lessons he teaches me on a daily basis, not only lessons in the game of basketball but life lessons. He kind of took me under his wing from the minute I got here and it means a lot to me. It’s a business at the end of the day, so I understand, but I feel like I’ve gained a brother in my life.”

Fox had good things to say about Joseph as well.

“I just told him he was great for us and he helped me continue to develop as a player, and just little things that you can do,” Fox said. “It’s funny, he has kind of helped me with my post game a little bit. I told him he’s made me a better defender on the ball,

“He’s a guy that’s won a championship and he’s been in big-time games. He’s played a role on all those teams and he was definitely good for us.”

Wednesday’s trade was the second move Kings general manager Monte McNair has made leading up to Thursday’s NBA trade deadline. On Monday, the Kings acquired Mfiondu Kabengele, a protected future second-round pick and cash from the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for a protected future second-round pick.