NBA power rankings: New No. 1 as 76ers, Jazz, Nets vie for top spot at trade deadline

Brooklyn Nets’ James Harden (13) tries to drive past Philadelphia 76ers’ Ben Simmons (25) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) AP

1. Philadelphia 76ers (31-13)

Previous ranking: 4

The 76ers have been almost unbeatable over the past month. That hasn’t changed since MVP candidate Joel Embiid went down with a bone bruise in his left knee. The Sixers are 11-2 since Feb. 23 and they’ve won nine of their last 10 games, including a win over Utah.

2. Utah Jazz (31-11)

Previous ranking: 1

Utah hasn’t been the same defensively over the past few weeks. The Jazz went 7-6 over the past 13 games with a defensive rating (112.7) that ranked 18th in the NBA. The Jazz allowed 114.2 points per game during that stretch, an alarming increase over its season average of 108.5.

3. Brooklyn Nets (30-14)

Previous ranking: 3

Kevin Durant has been out since Feb. 13 with a strained hamstring and coach Steve Nash says there’s “no point in taking a big risk” by rushing him back. You can’t argue with that. The Nets have won eight of nine and 16 of their last 18 with James Harden playing at an MVP level and Kyrie Irving putting up 40-point games.

4. Phoenix Suns (29-14)

Previous ranking: 2

Phoenix went 11-9 over the first 20 games, but since then the Suns have won 18 of their last 23. Chris Paul and Devin Booker have been terrific and Deandre Ayton dominated his matchup with Bam Adebayo in a 110-100 victory over the Heat on Tuesday.

5. Milwaukee Bucks (29-14)

Previous ranking: 7

Two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo missed Monday’s win over the Pacers with a sprained knee, but he returned for Wednesday’s win over the Celtics. The Bucks have been on a roll lately, winning eight in a row and 13 of 14 going into Wednesday’s game against the Celtics.

6. Los Angeles Clippers (28-16)

Previous ranking: 6

The Clippers ended Atlanta’s winning streak Monday, but they’ve been out of sorts in recent weeks, going 7-8 since Feb. 17. The schedule has been difficult with games against the Jazz (2), Nets, Grizzlies (2), Bucks, Celtics, Warriors, Pelicans, Mavericks (2), Hornets and Hawks, but that’s no excuse for a top contender like the Clippers.

7. Los Angeles Lakers (28-16)

Previous ranking: 5

The Lakers have gone 7-9 since losing Anthony Davis to a calf injury. Now LeBron James is expected to miss several weeks with a high ankle sprain and the Lakers have yet to win a game without him. They’ve already slipped to fourth in the Western Conference and could find themselves falling into the play-in range if Davis doesn’t return soon.

8. Denver Nuggets (26-18)

Previous ranking: 8

Star big man Nikola Jokic is out there putting up back-to-back triple-doubles to keep his name near the top of MVP ballots. Jokic has three triple-doubles in the last four games. One more rebound against the Bulls would have made it four in a row.

9. Portland Trail Blazers (25-18)

Previous ranking: 9

The Blazers lost back-to-back games against the Mavericks and Nets, but CJ McCollum is back and Jusuf Nurkic could return soon. Damian Lillard is averaging over 30.0 points per game for the third month in a row.

10. Dallas Mavericks (23-19)

Previous ranking: 11

Luka Doncic scored 117 points over the past three games, scoring 42 against the Clippers before putting up 38 and 37 in two games against the Blazers.

11. San Antonio Spurs (22-18)

Previous ranking: 10

The Spurs are coming off consecutive losses to the Bucks and Hornets with a tough two-game set against the Clippers coming up.

12. Atlanta Hawks (22-21)

Previous ranking: 20

John Collins is reportedly staying in Atlanta to help the surging Hawks make a run at the playoffs, but other roster changes could be made before the trade deadline.

13. Miami Heat (22-22)

Previous ranking: 13

The Heat has lost four in a row going into Thursday’s game against the Blazers. Pat Riley is in pursuit of Raptors star Kyle Lowry and Miami might be Lowry’s preferred destination.

14. New York Knicks (22-22)

Previous ranking: 15

Julius Randle had a triple-double with 18 points, 10 rebounds and an incredible 17 assists in a win over Orlando.

15. Boston Celtics (21-23)

Previous ranking: 12

The Celtics have been linked to big names like Aaron Gordon and Harrison Barnes. They could use the help considering they have lost five of six following Wednesday’s loss to the Bucks.

16. Memphis Grizzlies (21-20)

Previous ranking: 14

Ja Morant is throwing down ridiculous dunks and Jonas Valanciunas has been a monster on the boards, averaging 15.2 rebounds per game in March.

17. Charlotte Hornets (22-21)

Previous ranking: 16

LaMelo Ball was the leading candidate for Rookie of the Year, but he will miss at least four weeks after fracturing his right wrist.

18. Golden State Warriors (22-22)

Previous ranking: 17

The Warriors are coming off back-to-back losses without former MVP Stephen Curry, who is out with a tailbone injury.

19. Chicago Bulls (19-24)

Previous ranking: 19

The Bulls have struggled coming out of the All-Star break, losing six of their last nine. Now they are reportedly listening to offers for Lauri Markkanen.

20. Indiana Pacers (20-23)

Previous ranking: 21

The Pacers put together back-to-back wins over the Heat, but they fell flat in a 27-point loss to the Bucks despite the absence of Antetokounmpo.

21. New Orleans Pelicans (19-24)

Previous ranking: 22

Brandon Ingram had back-to-back 30-point games in wins over the Lakers and Nuggets after struggling in a loss to the Blazers.

22. Oklahoma City Thunder (19-25)

Previous ranking: 25

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has led the Thunder in scoring 11 times in the past 14 games, including a 31-point performance in Monday’s win over the Timberwolves.

23. Sacramento Kings (18-25)

Previous ranking: 24

The Kings have won three of four and four of seven since the All-Star break despite losing Marvin Bagley III, who is out with a broken hand.

24. Toronto Raptors (18-26)

Previous ranking: 18

Ravaged by injuries and COVID-19 issues, the Raptors lost nine in a row before beating the Nuggets on Wednesday, and now they appear to be on the verge of trading franchise fixtures Kyle Lowry and Norman Powell.

25. Cleveland Cavaliers (17-27)

Previous ranking: 26

The Andre Drummond saga is nearing an end and JaVale McGee might be on the move as well.

26. Washington Wizards (15-27)

Previous ranking: 23

The Wizards have lost seven of eight since the All-Star break, but they don’t intend to trade Bradley Beal.

27. Orlando Magic (15-29)

Previous ranking: 27

The Magic still doesn’t want to part with Nikola Vucevic even after losing 11 of 12, but Aaron Gordon and Evan Fournier could be headed to greener pastures with the Celtics viewed as the likely suitor.

28. Detroit Pistons (12-31)

Previous ranking: 28

Jerami Grant is averaging 23.3 points per game and rookie Saddiq Bey continues to have some nice moments.

29. Houston Rockets (12-31)

Previous ranking: 29

The Rockets finally ended their 20-game losing streak with a 117-99 victory over the Raptors on Monday.

30. Minnesota Timberwolves (10-34)

Previous ranking: 30

Rookie Anthony Edwards averaged 24.9 points on a whopping 21.8 field goals per game over the past eight games.