Blackhawks end 4-game skid with 3-2 win over Panthers

Kevin Lankinen made 33 saves, Patrick Kane had two assists and the Chicago Blackhawks stopped a four-game slide by holding off the Florida Panthers for a 3-2 win Tuesday night.

Dominik Kubalik, Pius Suter and Carl Soderberg scored for Chicago in the opener of a six-game homestand. It was the Blackhawks’ first victory against the Panthers in five games this season.

When the frantic final seconds ticked off, Lankinen raised his arms excitedly before celebrating with the rest of the team. Chicago had dropped six of seven overall.

Anton Stralman and Alex Wennberg scored for the Panthers, who lost for the third time in four games. Chris Driedger made 29 stops.

PREDATORS 2, RED WINGS 0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Juuse Saros made 31 saves for his first shutout of the season and Nashville beat Detroit.

Mikael Granlund and Mathieu Olivier scored for Nashville, which has won four of its last five.

Detroit has lost two straight.

The shutout was the 12th of Saros’ career. He has been sharp since coming off of the injured reserve list last Thursday after missing seven games with an upper-body injury. He has allowed just two goals on 120 shots against in the three games since his return.

Thomas Greiss finished with 32 saves for Detroit.

DEVILS 4, FLYERS 3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Michael McLeod, Kyle Palmieri, Yegor Sharangovich and Travis Zajac scored and New Jersey beat Philadelphia.

The Devils have won four of five games. The Flyers dropped their third straight.

Joel Farabee scored his 14th goal of the season. Sean Couturier added two goals late in the third. Carter Hart finished with 28 saves.

Mackenzie Blackwood made 30 saves. Ty Smith had two assists for New Jersey.

LIGHTNING 2, STARS 1

DALLAS (AP) — Steven Stamkos and Yanni Gourde scored in the second period and Andrei Vasilevskiy recorded his franchise-record 12th straight win as Tampa Bay beat Dallas and extended its dominance in the season series between last year’s Stanley Cup finalists.

Vasilevskiy made 16 saves as the NHL-leading Lightning won their fifth straight overall and improved to 4-0-0 this season against the Stars. Tampa Bay beat Dallas in six games in the fall.

Roope Hintz scored his ninth goal and Anton Khudobin stopped 24 shots for Dallas, which has lost four of its last five games (1-2-2).