Fox, Haliburton lead Kings over Cleveland Cavaliers as trade winds blow in Sacramento

Sacramento Kings’ De’Aaron Fox (5) drives on Cleveland Cavaliers’ Isaac Okor (35) in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 22, 2021, in Cleveland. The Kings defeated the Cavaliers 119-105. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) AP

De’Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton turned in sensational performances to help the Kings end a long road trip with a win in Cleveland while trade winds began to swirl back in Sacramento.

Fox scored 30 points and Haliburton had a career-high 28 to lead the Kings to a 119-105 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Haliburton made 11 of 15 from the field and 4 of 5 from 3-point range, breaking free from his funk after shooting just 34% from the field and 25% from 3-point range over the previous six games.

Richaun Holmes recorded his 16th double-double of the season for the Kings (18-25), who went 3-3 during their six-game road trip. Holmes finished with 17 points and 16 rebounds. Buddy Hield had 19 points and six rebounds.

JaVale McGee came off the bench to post 18 points and nine rebounds for the Cavaliers (16-27), who had won two of their last three games with victories over the Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors. Collin Sexton and Darius Garland were held to a total of 32 points on 12-of-30 shooting.

During the game, the Kings finalized an agreement to acquire Mfiondu Kabengele, a future second-round pick and cash from the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for a protected future second-round pick, sources told The Sacramento Bee. Sources said the second-round picks are heavily protected and unlikely to convey. The Kings used a trade exception that would have expired Monday.

Kabengele, 23, is a 6-foot-9, 250-pound power forward from Florida State. He was the No. 27 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. He has appeared in 35 games over two seasons for the Clippers, averaging 2.0 points and 0.6 rebounds in 4.5 minutes per game.

More trade winds

Marvin Bagley III remains out with a fractured fourth metacarpal in his left hand, but his name came up in multiple reports Monday as Thursday’s trade deadline neared.

Sources told Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports the Detroit Pistons turned down a proposal that would have sent Bagley to Detroit in exchange for Saddiq Bey, a promising rookie small forward from Villanova. The Athletic’s Sam Amick reported the Kings had also offered Bagley to the Atlanta Hawks in talks around John Collins, a talented 23-year-old power forward who will be a restricted free agent this summer.

The Kings couldn’t gain traction in those talks, but general manager Monte McNair will continue to explore other trade possibilities leading up to the deadline. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported the Toronto Raptors and Charlotte Hornets have expressed interest in Holmes. Sources tell The Sacramento Bee multiple teams have shown interest in forward Nemanja Bjelica.

Up next

The Kings will return to Sacramento to open a three-game homestand against the red-hot Hawks on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center.

The Kings started their six-game road trip with a 121-106 loss to the Hawks on March 13 in Atlanta. Fox scored 32 points and Holmes recorded a double-double with 20 points and 12 assists, but the Kings couldn’t stop Trae Young and the Hawks.

Young had 28 points and nine assists in that contest. Clint Capela finished with 24 points and 14 rebounds. He made 10 of 12 field-goal attempts to help the Hawks shoot 51.2%.

The Hawks had won eight in a row going into Monday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers. They were coming off a 99-94 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday.

Injury report

Kings: OUT — Marvin Bagley III (hand); Chimezie Metu (wrist); Jahmi’us Ramsey (hamstring).

Cavaliers: OUT — Matthew Dellavedova (appendectomy); Andre Drummond (personal); Kevin Love (calf); Taurean Prince (shoulder).

March 24 vs. Atlanta Hawks, 7 p.m.

March 25 vs. Golden State Warriors, 7 p.m.

March 27 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, 7 p.m.

March 29 at San Antonio Spurs, 5:30 p.m.

March 31 at San Antonio Spurs, 5:30 p.m.