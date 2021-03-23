49ers notebook: Why Jaquiski Tartt is returning, the latest on Flacco’s free agency

Jaquiski Tartt wasn’t sure if he would come back to the 49ers.

“Going into last year, I knew and wanted to finish the season healthy and I didn’t,” the strong safety said Monday on Zoom. “I haven’t been the most available player, so maybe they don’t want me back.”

Yet San Francisco on Monday signed Tartt to a modest one-year contract on the heels of another injury-plagued season that ended when he suffered turf toe during a Thursday night loss to the Packers in early November. Tartt remains one of the longest-tenured members of the team and has been one of the few to last through Chip Kelly, Jim Tomsula and now Kyle Shanahan’s tenures.

Tartt’s injury against Green Bay came in his first appearance following a two-game absence from a groin injury. He played just seven games joining San Francisco’s long list of starters to miss significant chunks of the disappointing 6-10 campaign.

Those injuries compounded durability issues Tartt had previously. He’s missed 24 of 64 games since the start of 2017 for a myriad of ailments which fueled the speculation the front office would go another direction with Tartt slated for free agency starting last week.

Like what you’re seeing? Support our 49ers coverage with a $30 annual Sports Pass.

But clearly the market was cool on Tartt since it opened, allowing the team to make a modest one-year investment in the former second-round pick. And perhaps Shanahan and general manager John Lynch went into the negotiations knowing they would have other options should Tartt’s absences persist.

So the team on Monday also signed former Patriot, Lions and Colts safety Tavon Wilson to add depth and perhaps compete with Tartt and four-year pro Tarvarious Moore for the starting job at strong safety.

“It’s always been competition,” said Tartt. “They aren’t just going to hand anyone a job. So, for me anyway, I approach every day as if somebody’s trying to take my job.”

News of Wilson’s addition came down Monday morning, which made it seem like Tartt’s departure was all but certain. Then the team announced Tartt’s re-signing in the afternoon. The moves give the 49ers more depth at safety and an intriguing battle come training camp, especially after Moore made it clear at the end of the season he was planning to bulk up to start at strong safety full time after moving from free safety late in the season.

“We are very excited to have Jaquiski back with our team,” said Lynch in a statement. “Jaquiski is an extremely skilled and versatile player who provides excellent communication skills for our defense. Welcome back Quiski!”

Tartt’s communication skills, speed and physical play near of the line of scrimmage are his calling cards. He’s been one of San Francisco’s more underrated defenders in recent years, but his health has prevented him from getting recolonized for it. He’s made highlight reel plays, like his one-handed interception of Cam Newton during the 2017 season opener and his rip fumble of D.K. Metcalf in November 2019 that saved a touchdown.

But his injuries — a fractured forearm in 2017, shoulder in 2018, ribs in 2019 and the groin and toe injuries in 2020 — have led to landing just a one-year deal with the 49ers to compete for a starting job.

Wilson, meanwhile, was a second-round draft pick by New England in 2012. He didn’t earn a starting role until he left for Detroit in 2016 where he started 39 of 56 games before moving on to the Colts in a backup role in 2020. Wilson has eight interceptions, five sacks and seven fumble recoveries in his nine seasons.

Wilson’s signing and Tartt coming back don’t appear to bode well for reserve safety Marcell Harris, who has started 13 games over the last two seasons largely because of Tartt’s injuries. Harris, a sixth-round draft pick in 2018, had been picked on in coverage and did his best work near the line of scrimmage. The 49ers tried him at linebacker for a spurt during the second half of the season but he went back to safety after the defense was shredded by the Bills and star quarterback Josh Allen in early December.

Joe Flacco Watch

Quarterback Joe Flacco is still undecided about which team he will play for in 2020, though the 49ers remain in the mix. San Francisco’s interest in Flacco resides in his experience and knowledge of the offense as a potential low-cost option to back up Jimmy Garoppolo.

Flacco visited the Eagles on Monday, according to a report from the San Francisco Chronicle, where he might have a chance to back up Jalen Hurts after the team traded Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts.

With C.J. Beathard and Nick Mullens unsigned, the 49ers are in the market for a lost option to back up Garoppolo. Though the pickings became slim last week after a number of candidates they were interested in landed with new teams. Mitchell Trusbisky signed with the Bills, Andy Dalton with the Bears, Jacoby Brissett with the Dolphins and Tyron Taylor with the Texans.

Allegations against Watson likely slow trade possibilities

In a bizarre and surprising story, Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has been accused by 13 woman of sexual misconduct and the list has continued to grow since the first claims were made by attorney Tony Buzbee last week on social media.

For now, the Buzbee is filing civil lawsuits hoping the case eventually becomes criminal. Either way, it doesn’t appear Watson’s trade request away from the Texans is going to come any time soon as the case gets adjudicated while the NFL keeps a close eye on the proceedings.

From a football standpoint, this is significant for the 49ers given their reported interest in Watson.

It seemed likely, if the Texans changed their stance and decided to trade Watson, the trade would come before the NFL draft in late-April allowing Houston to find Watson’s replacement with a draft pick acquired in such a deal (the team currently doesn’t have a first-round draft pick).

This case now likely puts Watson’s immediate future on hold while it will run its course over the coming weeks and months. There’s also a chance the league will discipline Watson based on its investigation into the matter, or potentially place him on the Commisioner-Exempt list, which has been used for other players dealing with legal issues.