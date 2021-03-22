Report: Multiple teams interested in Kings center Richaun Holmes at NBA trade deadline

Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes (22), right, is congratulated by teammate Buddy Hield (24) after Holmes scores in the second period against the Denver Nuggets at the NBA game Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. xmascarenas@sacbee.com

General manager Monte McNair has not indicated whether Richaun Holmes is part of his long-term plan in Sacramento, but the Kings appear to have some options as Thursday’s NBA trade deadline approaches.

Multiple teams are reportedly showing interest in Holmes, who will be an unrestricted free agent this summer. Sources told The Athletic’s Shams Charania the Toronto Raptors and Charlotte Hornets are among several teams interested in acquiring the 27-year-old center from Bowling Green.

Holmes came to Sacramento to compete for a backup job after signing a two-year, $9.8 million deal with the Kings in 2019, but he immediately established himself as the starter. Holmes enjoyed a career year in 2019-20 and has been even better this season, averaging 13.9 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.6 blocks while shooting 64.4% from the field and 81.1% at the free-throw line. He had 25 points, 11 rebounds and three blocked shots in a 107-96 win over the Boston Celtics on Friday.

Holmes has positioned himself for a much bigger payday as a free agent this summer, but it’s still not clear what the market will offer. The Kings already have $105.6 million in cap allocations with 10 players under contract for next season, including $91.9 million in guaranteed salary. The salary cap is expected to be $112.4 million. The Kings might find it difficult to re-sign Holmes unless they shed salary by trading Buddy Hield or Harrison Barnes, who will earn upwards of $20 million next season, or Marvin Bagley III, who will earn $11.3 million.

Holmes acknowledged some uncertainty about the future following the win over the Celtics, but he made it clear he would like to remain Sacramento.

“I can’t say enough how much I love this city, love these fans, love my teammates, love stepping out there with Sacramento on my jersey, representing this city,” Holmes said. “It’s been some of the best times of my life. The opportunity to play on the floor and be able to represent this city, the city that gave me the opportunity to come out here and embraced me with open arms — I love Sacramento and I love playing here, and we’ll see what happens.”