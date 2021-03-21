New York faces Philadelphia, aims for 5th straight home win

Philadelphia 76ers (29-13, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (21-21, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

LINE: Knicks -1; over/under is 215.5

BOTTOM LINE: New York hosts Philadelphia looking to prolong its four-game home winning streak.

The Knicks have gone 1-5 against division opponents. New York is 18-10 in games when scoring at least 100 points.

The 76ers are 7-2 against the rest of their division. Philadelphia is fourth in the league with 36.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Joel Embiid averaging 9.3.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The 76ers won 99-96 in the last matchup on March 16. Tobias Harris led Philadelphia with 30 points, and Julius Randle led New York with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randle leads the Knicks with 6.0 assists and scores 22.9 points per game. RJ Barrett is averaging 20.4 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 54.4% over the last 10 games for New York.

Harris has shot 51.6% and is averaging 20.7 points for the 76ers. Matisse Thybulle is shooting 42.5% and averaging 5.1 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 6-4, averaging 108.8 points, 42.2 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.1 points on 47.8% shooting.

76ers: 8-2, averaging 120.2 points, 48.2 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 9.9 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.1 points on 44.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Knicks: Mitchell Robinson: day to day (hand), Derrick Rose: out (health and safety protocols), Austin Rivers: out (health and safety protocols), Immanuel Quickley: day to day (ankle), Elfrid Payton: day to day (hamstring).

76ers: Ben Simmons: out (knee), Seth Curry: out (ankle), Joel Embiid: out (knee).