Bellarmine looks to sweep FGCU

Bellarmine (4-5, 1-2) vs. Florida Gulf Coast (5-3, 0-1)

Alico Arena, Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Gulf Coast seeks revenge on Bellarmine after dropping the first matchup in Fort Myers. The teams last played on Jan. 15, when the Knights shot 43.1 percent from the field while holding Florida Gulf Coast's shooters to just 36.8 percent en route to a 74-60 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Bellarmine's Pedro Bradshaw, Ethan Claycomb and CJ Fleming have collectively scored 42 percent of the team's points this season and have accounted for 46 percent of all Knights scoring over the last five games.BRILLIANT BRADSHAW: Bradshaw has connected on 47.4 percent of the 19 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 2 of 6 over the last three games. He's also converted 78.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 65: Bellarmine is 0-5 when it allows at least 65 points and 4-0 when it holds opponents to less than 65.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Eagles have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Knights. Florida Gulf Coast has 51 assists on 91 field goals (56 percent) over its past three outings while Bellarmine has assists on 36 of 72 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida Gulf Coast is ranked second among Atlantic Sun teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 32.2 percent. The Eagles have averaged 11.6 offensive boards per game.

