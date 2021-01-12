Sports

SFA looks to extend streak vs Central Ark.

The Associated Press

NACOGDOCHES, Texas

Central Arkansas (3-8, 2-1) vs. Stephen F. Austin (5-2, 2-0)

William R. Johnson Coliseum, Nacogdoches, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen F. Austin looks for its 18th straight conference win against Central Arkansas. Stephen F. Austin's last Southland loss came against the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders 73-72 on Jan. 8, 2020. Central Arkansas fell 91-80 to Sam Houston on Saturday.

SENIOR STUDS: Stephen F. Austin has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Cameron Johnson, Gavin Kensmil, Roti Ware, David Kachelries and Calvin Solomon have collectively accounted for 74 percent of the team's scoring this year and 75 percent of all Lumberjacks points over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Rylan Bergersen has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Central Arkansas field goals over the last three games. Bergersen has accounted for 22 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Central Arkansas is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 80 points and 3-1 when scoring at least 80.

PERFECT WHEN: Stephen F. Austin is a perfect 5-0 when the team makes at least 65.5 percent of its free throws. The Lumberjacks are 0-2 when they shoot below 65.5 percent from the line.

DID YOU KNOW: The Stephen F. Austin defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 28 percent of all possessions, which is the fourth-highest rate in the country. Central Arkansas has turned the ball over on 24.8 percent of its possessions (ranked 333rd among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Football

Marcus Hayes: Blame Jeffrey Lurie and Howie Roseman for the Eagles’ laughable mess, not Doug Pederson

Football

As Lamar Jackson leaves playoff misery behind, the Ravens are happy to follow his lead

Football

Mark Bradley: Another issue for the Falcons: Should they draft a QB?

Men's Basketball

Mike Anthony: A beloved coach, mentor and ambassador, Dee Rowe was UConn’s guiding light

Men's Basketball

Is Illinois on the brink of greatness — or collapse? And is Iowa still the team to beat? Big Ten basketball takeaways from the start of the season.

Sports

Sabalenka reaches Abu Dhabi final after 14th straight win

January 12, 2021 3:31 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service