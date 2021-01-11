Denver faces Brooklyn, looks for 4th straight road win

Denver Nuggets (5-5, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (5-6, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Brooklyn; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the Nuggets play Brooklyn.

Brooklyn went 35-37 overall with a 20-16 record at home in the 2019-20 season. The Nets gave up 112.3 points per game while committing 21.0 fouls last season.

Denver finished 29-16 in Western Conference play and 20-16 on the road in the 2019-20 season. The Nuggets averaged 111.3 points per game last season, 49.8 in the paint, 16.6 off of turnovers and 11.8 on fast breaks.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

INJURIES: Nets: Nicolas Claxton: out (right knee), Spencer Dinwiddie: out for season (acl), Kyrie Irving: out (personal), Tyler Johnson: out (health and safety protocols).

Nuggets: Greg Whittington: out (left knee), Michael Porter Jr.: out (health and safety protocols).