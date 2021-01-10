Sports

Friedrich wins again, ties World Cup bobsled victory mark

The Associated Press

WINTERBERG, Germany

Germany’s Francesco Friedrich made bobsled history Sunday, tying the record for World Cup wins by a driver with his 46th career victory.

Friedrich won a four-man race at Winterberg in 1 minute, 48.13 seconds. Canada’s Justin Kripps was second, 0.57 seconds off the pace. Benjamin Maier of Austria drove to the bronze, 0.76 seconds behind Friedrich’s time.

The 46 wins are the most by a men’s driver, passing the 45 victories by Germany’s Andre Lange. Another German, retired women’s driver Sandra Kiriasis, won 46 World Cup races in her career.

Friedrich is a nine-time world champion, two-time Olympic gold medalist and has simply been dominant in his sport over the last three years. In his last 47 international races, starting with the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics, Friedrich has 36 golds, six silvers and two bronzes — never finishing lower than fifth.

He has won 30 of the last 41 World Cup races that he has entered.

Codie Bascue had the top U.S. finish Sunday, tying for 14th with the Swiss sled driven by Michael Vogt.

The bobsled and skeleton World Cup circuit moves to St. Moritz, Switzerland next weekend.

