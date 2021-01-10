Gut-Behrami’s veteran skills win tricky World Cup super-G

Italy's Francesca Marsaglia crashes during an alpine ski, women's World Cup super-G in St. Anton, Austria, Sunday, Jan.10, 2021. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta) AP

It took the veteran skills of Lara Gut-Behrami to win a tricky World Cup super-G on Sunday.

Even Gut-Behrami veered off the best racing line before making two gates on a fast, twisting course as she finished 0.16 ahead of Marta Bassino of Italy. World Cup super-G champion Corinne Suter was third, trailing her Switzerland teammate by 0.20.

Racing early with the No. 5 bib, Gut-Behrami took a route few could follow — 11 of the first 25 top-ranked starters failed to complete the course.

They included Sofia Goggia, the winner of Saturday’s downhill, who lasted barely 10 seconds before skiing out.

Gut-Behrami’s 13th win in World Cup super-G came more than 12 years after her debut victory in a discipline that demands speed and technical ability to improvise.

Super-G differs from downhill because racers do not get a training run on the course. They see the gate-setting up close in an early-morning course inspection.

The track Sunday had 36 turning gates designed by a France team coach.

French racer Tiffany Gauthier was among two top-20 starters disqualified for going straight through the second-last gate. They carried too much speed to adjust their direct approach ahead of the finish.

The race conditions — bright sunshine and icy minus-11 Celsius (12 Fahrenheit) temperatures — were suited to fast skiing.

Gut-Behrami’s top speed approaching 122 kph (76 mph) was the same clocked by some downhill racers one day earlier.

Now 29, the 2016 World Cup overall champion won both of her career season-long discipline titles in super-G.

Gut-Behrami was set to rise to fifth in the overall standings, ahead of three-time champion Mikaela Shiffrin. The American star is skipping speed races to focus on slalom and giant slalom.

Overall leader Petra Vlhova collected 12 points after finishing 19th.