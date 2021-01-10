Boise State looks to extend streak vs Wyoming

Boise State (10-1, 6-0) vs. Wyoming (7-2, 1-1)

Arena-Auditorium, Laramie, Wyoming; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Wyoming. Boise State has won by an average of 13 points in its last five wins over the Cowboys. Wyoming's last win in the series came on Jan. 6, 2018, a 79-78 win.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Wyoming's Hunter Maldonado, Marcus Williams and Kenny Foster have combined to account for 49 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 52 percent of all Cowboys points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Maldonado has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Wyoming field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 26 field goals and 29 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Wyoming is a perfect 6-0 when the team records six or more steals. The Cowboys are 1-2 when they steal the ball fewer than six times.

STREAK STATS: Wyoming has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 86.3 points while giving up 74.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy Boise State defense has held opponents to just 61.3 points per game, the 22nd-lowest in Division I. Wyoming has allowed an average of 75 points through nine games (ranked 214th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25