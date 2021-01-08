All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry ruled out for Toronto Raptors against Sacramento Kings

Team Giannis’ Kyle Lowry, of the of the Toronto Raptors, moves past Team LeBron’s Damian Lillard, of the Portland Trail Blazers during the first half of an NBA All-Star basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton) AP

The struggling Toronto Raptors will be missing one of their best players when they visit the Kings on Friday night at Golden 1 Center.

Six-time All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry has been ruled out due to personal reasons, according to the team’s official injury report. No further explanation has been provided.

Lowry is averaging 19.4 points, 7.4 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game for the Raptors (1-6). He had 24 points, nine rebounds and six assists in a 123-115 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday. Lowry scored 30 points in a 118-113 win over the Kings last season in Sacramento.

De’Aaron Fox is questionable for the Kings (4-4) after leaving Wednesday’s 128-124 victory over the Chicago Bulls due to right hamstring tightness.