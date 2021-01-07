Sacramento Kings lose De’Aaron Fox to hamstring injury in win over Chicago Bulls

The Kings are hoping for good news regarding De’Aaron Fox after the 23-year-old point guard sustained a hamstring injury in a 128-124 win over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center.

Fox left the game in the first quarter and did not return due to right hamstring tightness. He logged only five minutes in the contest, finishing with three points and one assist. Kings coach Luke Walton didn’t have any additional information immediately after the game.

“I don’t have an update yet,” Walton said. “We’ll probably know much more later tonight and tomorrow. ... Hopefully it’s not too bad and we can get him back on the court soon.”

Rookie first-round draft pick Tyrese Haliburton stepped up in Fox’s absence. The former Iowa State star posted a career-high 17 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals in the win over Chicago after missing the two previous games with a bone bruise in his left wrist. Haliburton, who had 15 points in the fourth quarter against the Bulls, might get his first career start against the Toronto Raptors on Friday if Fox is unavailable.

Fox suffered the injury while guarding Coby White on a defensive possession with 7:25 to play in the first quarter. Fox took an elongated step in an effort to catch White as he cut to the basket for a layup. Fox immediately grimaced, reached for his right hamstring and limped off the floor when Walton called a timeout.

Fox received attention from the team’s medical staff on the bench and then walked back to the locker room for further treatment. A short time later, the Kings announced Fox would not return to the game.

Fox, the former Kentucky star who was chosen by the Kings with the fifth pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, is averaging 20.6 points, 6.3 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game this season. He recently signed a five-year, $163 million contract extension with clauses to reach the $195.6 million super max.