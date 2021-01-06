Colorado faces tough test vs No. 17 Oregon

No. 17 Oregon (8-1, 3-0) vs. Colorado (7-3, 2-2)

CU Events Center, Boulder, Colorado; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Oregon presents a tough challenge for Colorado. Colorado has played a ranked team only once this season and lost. Oregon won 73-56 at home against Stanford in its last outing.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. McKinley Wright IV, Jeriah Horne, Evan Battey, Maddox Daniels and Dallas Walton have collectively accounted for 68 percent of Colorado's scoring this season. For Oregon, Eugene Omoruyi, Chris Duarte, Eric Williams Jr., LJ Figueroa and Amauri Hardy have collectively accounted for 79 percent of all Oregon scoring, including 88 percent of the team's points over its last five games.EFFICIENT EUGENE: Omoruyi has connected on 37.8 percent of the 37 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 6 for 12 over his last three games. He's also made 70 percent of his free throws this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Ducks have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Buffaloes. Colorado has 35 assists on 72 field goals (48.6 percent) across its past three contests while Oregon has assists on 47 of 88 field goals (53.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Colorado has made eight 3-pointers per game this season, which is tops among Pac-12 teams.

