Derrick Henry becomes 8th player with 2,000 yards rushing

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs for a first down against the Houston Texans during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Sam Craft) AP

Tennessee’s Derrick Henry became the eighth player in NFL history to run for 2,000 yards in a season on Sunday.

Henry, who entered the game with 1,777 yards rushing, reached the mark on a 6-yard run in the fourth quarter on Sunday against the Houston Texans. He’s the first player to do it since Adrian Peterson had 2,097 in 2012.

He finished that drive with a career-high 246 yards rushing to give him the franchise record for a season with 2,023. The Titans, who needed a win to secure the AFC South title, led 38-35 after Ryan Tannehill capped that drive with a 6-yard TD run.

Henry had a 52-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter and added a second score on a 6-yarder early in the third.

Another long run, this one for 45 yards, put him at 201 yards rushing for the day later in the third quarter. He lost a fumble on Tennessee’s next drive before reaching 2,000 in the fourth quarter.

Chris Johnson held the franchise record before Sunday by running for 2,006 yards in 2009, making the Titans the only team to have two players eclipse the 2,000-yard rushing mark. Johnson shouted him out on Twitter when he drew close to 2,000 yards, tweeting: “2 2k’s!!!!”.

Henry entered the game having already secured his second straight NFL rushing title, making him the first player to lead the league in rushing in consecutive seasons since LaDaianian Tomlinson in 2006-07. Second-place rusher Minnesota’s Dalvin Cook entered this week with 1,557 yards rushing and missed Sunday’s game after the death of his father.

Henry, the 2015 Heisman Trophy winner, ran for 1,540 yards last season.

He’s the first player in the Super Bowl era to rush for 200 or more yards against the same team in three straight games after he had 212 yards rushing in a Week 6 win against Houston and piled up 211 yards rushing in last year’s regular-season finale.

It’s the fifth career 200-yard game for Henry, which ranks second in NFL history behind Adrian Peterson and O.J. Simpson, who have six each.