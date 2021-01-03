Cornwall, Gardner-Webb host Campbell

Campbell (4-5, 0-2) vs. Gardner-Webb (2-5, 1-1)

Paul Porter Arena, Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Cedric Henderson Jr. and Campbell will take on Jaheam Cornwall and Gardner-Webb. The junior Henderson has scored 20 percent of the team's points this season and is averaging 14.4 over his last five games. Cornwall, a senior, is averaging 12.6 points over the last five games.

FRESHMAN QUARTET: Gardner-Webb has relied heavily on its freshmen this year. Cornwall, Jacob Falko, D'Maurian Williams and Anthony Selden have collectively accounted for 52 percent of the team's scoring this year and 52 percent of all Runnin' Bulldogs points over the last five games.CLUTCH CEDRIC: Henderson has connected on 25.9 percent of the 27 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 3 for 12 over the last three games. He's also converted 62.5 percent of his free throws this season.

COLD SPELL: Campbell has lost its last four road games, scoring 66.3 points, while allowing 78.3 per game.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Runnin' Bulldogs have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Fighting Camels. Gardner-Webb has 40 assists on 67 field goals (59.7 percent) across its past three games while Campbell has assists on 34 of 78 field goals (43.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive Campbell defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 24.6 percent of all possessions, the 30th-best rate in the nation. Gardner-Webb has a forced-turnover percentage of only 16.9 percent through seven games (ranking the Runnin' Bulldogs 299th among Division I teams).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25