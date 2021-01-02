Fresno Bee Logo
De’Von Cooper scores 19; Morehead St. beats Murray St. 61-56

The Associated Press

MURRAY, Ky.

De’Von Cooper registered 19 points and six rebounds as Morehead State narrowly defeated Murray State 61-56 on Saturday.

Ta’lon Cooper added 12 points for Morehead State (5-6, 2-2 Ohio Valley Conference), which snapped its four-game road losing streak. LJ Bryan chipped in 10 points. James Baker, Jr. had seven rebounds.

Tevin Brown had 17 points for the Racers (4-5, 1-3). Demond Robinson added eight points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

