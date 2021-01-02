Lions activate Shelton, release Herron prior to finale

Fresno Bee Logo
DETROIT

The Detroit Lions have activated defensive tackle Danny Shelton from injured reserve and released defensive lineman Frank Herron.

Detroit also announced Saturday that it signed safety Bobby Price to the active roster from the practice squad, elevated defensive tackle Albert Huggins and center Evan Brown from the practice squad to the active/inactive list, and restored linebacker Anthony Pittman to the practice squad from the COVID-19 list.

Detroit wraps up its season against Minnesota on Sunday.

