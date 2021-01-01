NM looks to end streak vs Nevada

Nevada (7-3, 2-1) vs. New Mexico (3-3, 0-3)

Rip Griffin Center, Lubbock, Texas; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada looks to extend New Mexico's conference losing streak to five games. New Mexico's last MWC win came against the San Jose State Spartans 79-66 on March 4, 2020. Nevada beat New Mexico by 14 in its last outing.

TEAM LEADERS: New Mexico's Makuach Maluach has averaged 15.2 points and 6.7 rebounds while Rod Brown has put up 10.7 points and 5.8 rebounds. For the Wolf Pack, Grant Sherfield has averaged 16.1 points and 5.1 assists while Desmond Cambridge Jr. has put up 15.4 points.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Wolf Pack have allowed just 59.7 points per game across three conference games, an improvement from the 69.3 per game they allowed in non-conference play.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Sherfield has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Nevada field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 29 field goals and 27 assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Wolf Pack have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Lobos. New Mexico has 24 assists on 55 field goals (43.6 percent) over its past three contests while Nevada has assists on 37 of 67 field goals (55.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: New Mexico is ranked third among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 42.1 percent. The Lobos have averaged 17.3 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25