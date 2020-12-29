First-round pick Tyrese Haliburton leads Kings past Nuggets

The national anthem is sung at Golden 1 Arena before an NBA basketball game between the Sacramento Kings and Denver Nuggets, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020 in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Hector Amezcua) AP

Tyrese Haliburton scored eight of his 13 points in the fourth quarter as the Sacramento Kings pulled away to beat Denver 125-115 on Tuesday, spoiling a record-setting night for Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic.

The 12th overall pick in this year's draft, Haliburton made several sleek plays and gave the Kings a needed lift down the stretch. Sacramento’s rookie guard hit two of his three 3-pointers in the final 9½ minutes and added a steal and fast-break layup during an 11-0 run that put the Kings ahead 120-108.

De’Aaron Fox had 24 points and 10 assists for Sacramento. Richaun Holmes scored 20 and Buddy Hield added 12 points and seven rebounds.

Jokic had 26 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds to set a Nuggets record with his 44th career triple-double. The NBA leader in assists going into the game, Jokic broke the previous mark he shared with Fat Lever.

Monte Morris had a career-high 24 points starting in place of Jamal Murray for Denver. Michael Porter Jr. finished with 30 points and 10 rebounds.

Murray was held out of the game one day after the Nuggets guard bruised his head when he collided with Jae’Sean Tate of the Rockets in the third quarter. Murray held his hand to his head for a couple of minutes but got up and walked under his own power to the locker room for further examination. He was back on the bench midway through the fourth but did not re-enter.

The Kings beat the Nuggets in Denver on Buddy Hield’s buzzer-beating tip-in in overtime in the season opener for both teams last Wednesday.

TIP-INS

Nuggets: Porter had three 3s in the third quarter. … The game marked the 1,000th of Paul Millsap’s 14-year career. Millsap previously played for Utah and Atlanta. … Nuggets coach Mike Malone was whistled for a technical in the first quarter moments after Jokic's dunk put Denver up 18-16.

Kings: Hield has made at least one 3-pointer in 70 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the NBA. … Harrison Barnes dished out a career-high eight assists. … The Kings were charged with a technical after Fox yelled at officials from the bench in the third quarter.

UP NEXT

Nuggets: Host the Suns on New Year’s Day. Denver has won five straight against Phoenix.

Kings: Visit the Rockets for the first of back-to-back games against Houston. The teams play again on Saturday.