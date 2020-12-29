UNCG looks to extend streak vs The Citadel

UNC Greensboro (5-3, 0-0) vs. The Citadel (7-0, 0-0)

McAlister Field House, Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro looks for its 14th straight win in the head-to-head series over The Citadel. UNC Greensboro has won by an average of 14 points in its last 13 wins over the Bulldogs. The Citadel's last win in the series came on Jan. 5, 2015, an 85-83 win.

SENIOR STUDS: The Citadel's Hayden Brown, Kaiden Rice and Tyler Moffe have combined to account for 47 percent of all Bulldogs scoring this season.MIGHTY MILLER: Isaiah Miller has connected on 16.7 percent of the 12 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also made 73.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

PERFECT WHEN: UNC Greensboro is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 70 points or fewer. The Spartans are 0-3 when opponents score more than 70.

STREAK SCORING: The Citadel has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 93.2 points while giving up 63.7.

DID YOU KNOW: The Citadel is ranked ninth among all Division I teams with an average of 92.9 points per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25