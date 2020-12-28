Alabama’s Jones, Smith, Harris lead 6 Tide AP All-Americans

Texas outside linebacker Joseph Ossai carries during an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State, in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. Ossai was selected to The Associated Press All-America first-team offense, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) AP

Heisman Trophy finalists Mac Jones and DeVonta Smith have been selected to The Associated Press All-America team, leading a contingent of five Alabama players on the first-team offense.

Crimson Tide running back Najee Harris, tackle Alex Leatherwood and center Landon Dickerson are also first-team selections. No. 1 Alabama is the first team since 1980, when the AP All-America team began featuring two wide receivers and two running backs, to place a quarterback, running back and receiver on the first team.

Cornerback Patrick Surtain II gives the Crimson Tide six first-team selections, the most in the nation. No. 4 Notre Dame, Alabama’s College Football Playoff opponent this weekend, has two first-team All-Americans in offensive guard Aaron Banks and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

Florida's Kyle Trask was selected second-team quarterback and fellow Heisman finalist Trevor Lawrence of Clemson was the third-team quarterback on the AP teams released Monday. Lawrence, the likely first pick in the next NFL draft, made AP All-America for the first time in his career.

No. 2 Clemson, which will face No. 3 Ohio State in the CFP semifinal at the Sugar Bowl on Friday night, had only one other player selected to the All-America teams: Running back Travis Etienne made the first-team as all-purpose player. The senior has been a second-team All-American at running back the last two seasons.

Ohio State guard Wyatt Davis is the only player to repeat as a first-team All-American after making it in 2020. Davis is one of two Buckeyes on the first team along with cornerback Shaun Wade.

The 2020 AP All-America team:

FIRST TEAM

Offense

Quarterback — Mac Jones, junior, Alabama.

Running backs — Najee Harris, senior, Alabama; Breece Hall, sophomore, Iowa State.

Tackles — Brady Christensen, junior, BYU; Alex Leatherwood, senior, Alabama.

Guards — Aaron Banks, senior, Notre Dame; Wyatt Davis, junior, Ohio State.

Center — Landon Dickerson, senior, Alabama.

Tight end — Kyle Pitts, junior, Florida.

Receivers — DeVonta Smith, senior, Alabama; Elijah Moore, junior, Mississippi.

All-purpose player — Travis Etienne, senior, Clemson.

Kicker — Jose Borregales, senior, Miami.

Defense

Ends — Rashad Weaver, senior, Pitt; Tarron Jackson, senior, Coastal Carolina.

Tackles — Daviyon Nixon, junior, Iowa; Darius Stills, senior, West Virginia.

Linebackers — Zaven Collins, junior, Tulsa; Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, senior, Notre Dame; Joseph Ossai, junior, Texas.

Cornerbacks — Patrick Surtain II, junior, Alabama; Shaun Wade, senior, Ohio State.

Safeties — Talanoa Hufanga, junior, Southern California; Brandon Joseph, redshirt freshman, Northwestern.

Punter — Pressley Harvin III, senior, Georgia Tech.

SECOND TEAM

Offense

Quarterback — Kyle Trask, senior, Florida.

Running backs — Jaret Patterson, junior, Buffalo; Javonte Williams, junior, North Carolina.

Tackles — Liam Eichenberg, senior, Notre Dame; Christian Darrisaw, junior, Virginia Tech.

Guards — Cain Madden, junior, Marshall; Kenyon Green, sophomore, Texas A&M.

Center — Tyler Linderbaum, sophomore, Iowa.

Tight end — Hunter Long, junior, Boston College.

Receivers — Jaelon Darden, senior, North Texas; Jonathan Adams Jr., senior, Arkansas State.

All-purpose player — Kadarius Toney, senior, Florida.

Kicker — Cade York, sophomore, LSU.

Defense

Ends — Jaelen Phillips, senior, Miami; Patrick Jones, senior, Pitt.

Tackles — Alim McNeil, junior, North Carolina State; Haskell Garrett, senior, Ohio State.

Linebackers — Mike Rose, junior, Iowa State; Nik Bonitto, sophomore, Oklahoma; Nick Bolton, junior, Missouri.

Cornerbacks —Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, sophomore, TCU; Ahmad Gardner, sophomore, Cincinnati.

Safeties — Trevon Moehrig, junior, TCU; James Wiggins, senior, Cincinnati.

Punter — Lou Hedley, junior, Miami.

THIRD TEAM

Offense

Quarterback — Trevor Lawrence, junior, Clemson.

Running backs — Michael Carter, senior, North Carolina; Mohammed Ibrahim, junior, Minnesota.

Tackles — Darian Kinnard, junior, Kentucky; Samuel Cosmi, junior, Texas.

Guards — Ben Cleveland, senior, Georgia; Tommy Kraemer, senior, Notre Dame.

Center — Creed Humphrey, junior, Oklahoma.

Tight end — Charlie Kolar, junior, Iowa State.

Receivers — Dyami Brown, junior, North Carolina; Ty Fryfogle, senior, Indiana.

All-purpose player — Avery Williams, senior, Boise State.

Kicker — Jake Oldroyd, sophomore, BYU.

Defense

Ends — JaQuan Bailey, senior, Iowa State; Kayvon Thibodeaux, sophomore, Oregon.

Tackles — Christian Barmore, sophomore, Alabama; C.J. Brewer, senior, Coastal Carolina.

Linebackers — Zion Tupuola-Fetui, junior, Washington; Micah McFadden, junior, Indiana; Dylan Moses, senior, Alabama.

Cornerbacks — Greg Newsome, junior, Northwestern; Eli Ricks, freshman, LSU.

Safeties — Kyle Hamilton, sophomore, Notre Dame; Tykee Smith, sophomore, West Virginia.

Punter — Jake Camarda, junior, Georgia.