Atlanta and Detroit face off in conference showdown

Detroit Pistons (0-2, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (2-0, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks host Jerami Grant and the Detroit Pistons in Eastern Conference action Monday.

Atlanta went 20-47 overall and 14-20 at home in the 2019-20 season. The Hawks averaged 111.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 119.7 last season.

Detroit went 20-46 overall and 12-31 in Eastern Conference play a season ago. The Pistons averaged 107.2 points per game last season, 16.6 on free throws and 35.9 from beyond the arc.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Hawks: Onyeka Okongwu: out (foot), Tony Snell: day to day (foot), Kris Dunn: out (knee), Clint Capela: day to day (achilles), Danilo Gallinari: day to day (left foot).

Pistons: None listed.