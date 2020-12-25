Newman scores 17, Purdue holds off Maryland 73-70

Maryland guard Eric Ayala (5) drives on Purdue guard Isaiah Thompson (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) AP

Brandon Newman scored 17 points, Eric Hunter Jr. added 16 and Purdue held off Maryland 73-70 on Friday.

Hunter was credited with a basket after a goaltending call with 38.4 seconds left to give Purdue a 72-70 lead, and the teams combined to go 1 for 6 from the free-throw line the rest of the way. Hunter missed two at the stripe with 1.8 seconds left and Donta Scott did not hit the rim on a full-court heave at the buzzer.

Jaden Ivey had 11 points and Trevion Williams added 10 with eight rebounds for Purdue (7-3, 2-1 Big Ten). The Boilermakers won their 50th conference game at home since the 2014-15 season — ranking first in the Big Ten.

Four different Purdue players made a 3-pointer during a 14-2 run to take a 25-10 run. The Boilermakers made seven of their first ten shots from distance, and led 41-28 at halftime behind 10 points from Hunter. Purdue finished the game making 10 of 22 behind the 3-point arc — with three from Newman.

Scott had 15 points and eight rebounds for Maryland (5-3, 0-2), which never led. Aaron Wiggins added 14 points and Eric Ayala 13. The Terrapins only turned it over five times — a game after recording just four times against La Salle for the fewest in the Mark Turgeon era.