San Antonio and Toronto meet for cross-conference matchup

Toronto Raptors (0-1, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (1-0, second in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pascal Siakam and the Toronto Raptors take on DeMar DeRozan and the San Antonio Spurs in a non-conference matchup.

San Antonio went 32-39 overall in the 2019-20 season while going 19-15 at home. The Spurs allowed opponents to score 115.2 points per game and shoot 46.9% from the field last season.

Toronto finished 34-11 in Eastern Conference action and 27-9 on the road in the 2019-20 season. The Raptors averaged 112.8 points per game while shooting 45.8% from the field and 37.4% from deep last season.

The teams match up Saturday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Spurs: Quinndary Weatherspoon: out (knee), Derrick White: out (toe).

Raptors: Patrick McCaw: out (knee).