Sports
Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Jazz for division matchup
Minnesota Timberwolves (1-0, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (1-0, first in the Western Conference)
Salt Lake City; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota takes on Utah for a Northwest Division matchup Saturday.
Utah finished 5-7 in Northwest Division play and 23-12 at home during the 2019-20 season. The Jazz gave up 108.8 points per game while committing 20.4 fouls last season.
Minnesota went 2-10 in Northwest Division play and 11-21 on the road in the 2019-20 season. The Timberwolves allowed opponents to score 117.5 points per game and shoot 47.7% from the field last season.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.
INJURIES: Jazz: None listed.
Timberwolves: Jordan McLaughlin: out (covid-19), Jaylen Nowell: out (left calf).
Comments