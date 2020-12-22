Fresno Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

Abdulsalam, Langley lead UNC-Greensboro over NC A&T 86-65

The Associated Press

GREENSBORO, N.C.

Mohammed Abdulsalam had 15 points to lead six UNC Greensboro players in double figures as the Spartans easily defeated NC A&T 86-65 on Tuesday night.

Keyshaun Langley added 13 points for the Spartans. Hayden Koval, A.J. McGinnis, Isaiah Miller and Khyre Thompson each scored 11. Langley also had nine assists, while Koval posted three blocks.

Kameron Langley had 12 points, nine assists and eight rebounds for the Aggies (3-9). Tyrone Lyons added 11 points and eight rebounds. Kwe Parker had 10 points.

UNC Greensboro (5-3) will seek its fifth straight win next Wednesday when the team visits The Citadel. NC A&T faces Norfolk State at home next Tuesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Sports

White, Fryer lead Texas A&M-CC over Paul Quinn 59-35

December 22, 2020 5:39 PM

Basketball

Jim Souhan: Jarrett Culver and Anthony Edwards are the Timberwolves’ two most pivotal players this season

Olympics

Commentary: The Olympics must ban Iran

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service