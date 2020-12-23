Jets don’t have No. 1 pick after beating Rams, but they do already have a quarterback

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold has hit only 59.7% of his passes this season with an offense that is last in the NFL in scoring. ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Jets won a football game and in all likelihood lost out on the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft and a chance to take Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. But their next few months might not be as complicated as it appears, at least when it comes to the quarterback position.

Before they even get to personnel they have to make a decision on coach Adam Gase, because right now schematically and from a leadership standpoint the Jets are at the bottom of the league.

David Carr

They have general manager Joe Douglas putting together another draft and they have a quarterback with Sam Darnold. I feel pretty confident they can turn that thing around, and I know that sounds crazy talking about a one-win football team.

But when I watch the film, I try to separate myself from the drama and the decisions a team has to make and look for what would make them more competitive and the pieces they have to build around. With the Jets, I’d have a hard time saying they can’t win with Darnold at quarterback.

He has some good tools. He has incredible anticipation. He can make plays with his feet. He has some freakish arm talent down the field – not necessarily arm strength, but he can put the ball in tight windows in that intermediate area. That’s what made a guy like Matt Ryan an MVP candidate. Darnold has that type of arm ability. He has a quick release. He’s sharp. Every quarterback in the league, they have certain attributes that are the reason they’ve always been successful and Darnold can make throws.

I remember one earlier this season where he was sliding up in the pocket and his feet weren’t even on the ground when he made this throw down the middle with some incredible accuracy and zip on the ball.

There was the one against the 49ers where Kevin Givens had him in the backfield and he spun out of a sack and escaped to his left. He almost fell down as he was scrambling away and then just flipped the ball up the left hash to Braxton Berrios for a 30-yard touchdown.

Gotta see this angle of Sam's TD pass on Sunday pic.twitter.com/Nvl4mhVTES — New York Jets (@nyjets) September 22, 2020

The upside to sticking with Sam Darnold

If you watch plays like that and you’re the Jets GM trying to decide, “What am I going to do here?” you’d have a hard time saying that this is a guy who can’t take us where we want to go.

Yes, Darnold has had some turnover issues, but even some of the ones he has now can be remedied with more confidence in the play caller, more confidence in the direction of the football team.

Darnold could really benefit from a quality head coach who can provide some structure and some real leadership.

Joe Douglas can put together a good team – look at his first draft, getting Mekhi Becton and Denzel Mims. They had a good draft and they have some players that are going to really help them.

Bring in a head coach who can lead, and the Jets have enough pieces that they can build a team that can compete. The Patriots aren’t in charge of that division any more. The Bills are there, but there’s an opportunity for the Jets.

Skip Trevor Lawrence

I know they have one win, but think about the Raiders game, think about three or four other games where they not only were in position to win but probably should have won. The optics could be completely different for the Jets – they could be a five- or six-win team that just had some bad breaks.

They’re not that far away. They have some components there and I think they can really build something.

If the Jaguars win a game and the Jets end up sitting there at No. 1 on draft day and they have an opportunity to get Trevor Lawrence, would they be wrong in doing that? I don’t think anyone can say that would be wrong. Any team that takes Lawrence is going to be happy. He can be a great quarterback in the league, if he’s in the right situation.

But if you have a guy like Sam Darnold, I don’t think you say, “Oh, we need another one.” Why not go get another piece with the No. 2 pick, or trade back and get a haul? The Jets already have two first-round picks in the 2021 draft and can change the entire trajectory of their football team – they acquired the Seahawks’ first-round picks in 2021 and ‘22 when trading Jamal Adams to Seattle.

They can be right there competing for the AFC East next season. Darnold has that type of ability. Get him some help, put some more people around him and then go see what he can do with it.

