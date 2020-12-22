Hampton looks to sweep CSU

Hampton (2-4, 1-0) vs. Charleston Southern (1-4, 0-1)

Buccaneer Fieldhouse, Charleston, South Carolina; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern seeks revenge on Hampton after dropping the first matchup in Charleston. The teams last played on Dec. 21, when the Pirates shot 41.8 percent from the field while holding Charleston Southern's shooters to just 30 percent en route to the 12-point victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Charleston Southern's Phlandrous Fleming Jr., Sean Price and Ty Jones have collectively scored 33 percent of all Buccaneers points this season.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Russell Dean has had his hand in 44 percent of all Hampton field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 15 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Buccaneers have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Pirates. Charleston Southern has an assist on 41 of 73 field goals (56.2 percent) across its past three contests while Hampton has assists on 42 of 78 field goals (53.8 percent) during its past three games.

BALL SECURITY: Charleston Southern's offense has turned the ball over 21.6 times per game this year, but is averaging 17 turnovers over its last three games.

