Staton-McCray carries Samford past Belhaven College 133-84

The Associated Press

HOMEWOOD, Ala.

A.J. Staton-McCray scored 23 points as Samford set school records for points and assists in a 133-84 defeat of Belhaven College on Monday night.

Triston Chambers added 21 points with six 3-pointes for the Bulldogs. Staton-McCray, a freshman, made 5 of 6 3-pointers. Samford's 17 treys were one shy of the school record set in 2001.

Logan Dye had 15 points for Samford (4-3). Jalen Dupree added 14 points and nine rebounds. The Bulldogs surpassed their previous high score of 131, set against Mississippi College in 1971, and the 36 assists broke the record of 29 set against Nicholls State in 2016.

Luke Couch had 25 points for the Division III Blazers. Rian Shields added 16 points. Matthew McMillan had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

