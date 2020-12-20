Oakland seeks revenge on UIC

Oakland (0-8, 0-1) vs. Illinois-Chicago (4-2, 1-0)

Credit Union 1 Arena, Chicago; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois-Chicago goes for the season sweep over Oakland after winning the previous matchup in Chicago. The teams last played on Dec. 19, when Oakland made only two 3-pointers on 16 attempts while the Flames hit 14 of 36 from distance en route to the 74-72 victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Illinois-Chicago has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Teyvion Kirk, RayQuawndis Mitchell, Michael Diggins and Jamie Ahale have combined to account for 60 percent of the team's scoring this year and 60 percent of all Flames points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Kirk has accounted for 51 percent of all Illinois-Chicago field goals over the last five games. Kirk has 22 field goals and 42 assists in those games.

COLD SPELL: Oakland has lost its last six road games, scoring 67.3 points, while allowing 90.3 per game.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Flames have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Golden Grizzlies. Illinois-Chicago has 45 assists on 77 field goals (58.4 percent) across its past three contests while Oakland has assists on 42 of 81 field goals (51.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Both Oakland and Illinois-Chicago are ranked at the top of the Horizon in terms of 3-point shooting. The Golden Grizzlies are ranked second in the conference with 8.6 3-pointers made per game this season while the Flames are ranked first with nine per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25