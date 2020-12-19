Fresno Bee Logo
Suggs lifts East Carolina over James Madison 73-64

The Associated Press

GREENVILLE, N.C.

Brandon Suggs had 18 points off the bench to carry East Carolina to a 73-64 win over James Madison on Saturday.

Bitumba Baruti had 16 points, seven rebounds and five steals for East Carolina (6-1), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Tristen Newton added 14 points and six rebounds. Jayden Gardner had 13 points.

Matt Lewis had 19 points and six rebounds for the Dukes (2-2). Justin Amadi added 10 points and Terrence Edwards had eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

