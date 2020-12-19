Fresno Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

Iona looks to extend streak vs Rider

The Associated Press

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J.

Iona (3-3, 2-1) vs. Rider (1-4, 1-2)

Alumni Gymnasium, Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Rider. Iona has won by an average of 6 points in its last five wins over the Broncs. Rider's last win in the series came on Feb. 25, 2018, a 110-101 win.

SAVVY SENIORS: Iona's Isaiah Ross, Dylan van Eyck and Asante Gist have collectively accounted for 51 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 59 percent of all Gaels points over the last five games.

DIALING IT UP A NOTCH: The Broncs have scored 71.7 points per game and allowed 73.7 points per game against MAAC opponents. Those are both nice improvements over the 72.7 points scored and 84.5 points allowed per game to non-conference opponents.

CREATING OFFENSE: Dwight Murray Jr. has accounted for 48 percent of all Rider field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 29 field goals and 30 assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Broncs have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Gaels. Rider has 45 assists on 79 field goals (57 percent) across its previous three outings while Iona has assists on 38 of 74 field goals (51.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Iona is ranked first among MAAC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 33 percent. The Gaels have averaged 11.7 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Football

‘Why y’all wait this long?’: The Seahawks know they were fortunate to draft DK Metcalf, and the feeling is mutual

Football

Joe Starkey: Did the Steelers’ ridiculous schedule hurt their recent play?

Baseball

Making Vin Scully sound like Vin Scully ‘daunting’ for MLB World Series video producer

Football

Jon Wilner: Yogi Roth’s vital behind-the-scenes Pac-12 role in a season like no other

Men's Basketball

The collapse of Florida’s Keyontae Johnson shook college basketball — especially Pitt’s Au’Diese Toney

Sports

Magic tip off season at home against the Hornets

December 19, 2020 12:22 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service