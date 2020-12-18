Fresno Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

Coastal Carolina beats Alice Lloyd College 86-63

The Associated Press

CONWAY, S.C.

DeVante’ Jones had a career-high 35 points as Coastal Carolina romped past Alice Lloyd College 86-63 on Friday night.

Jones made 14 of 18 shots, including 4 of 6 on 3-pointers. He added five steals.

Deanthony Tipler had 12 points for Coastal Carolina (6-1), which earned its sixth straight home victory. Essam Mostafa added 12 points and 15 rebounds. Ebrima Dibba had six rebounds.

Bryce Slone had 13 points for the Eagles.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Sports

Appalachian St. routs Columbia International 77-41

December 18, 2020 5:30 PM

Basketball

NBA GMs show love for Obi Toppin and Tom Thibodeau but shut out rest of Knicks in annual survey

Sports

Hammond scores 22 to lead Monmouth past Saint Peter’s 78-76

December 18, 2020 5:26 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service