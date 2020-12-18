Orlando hosts Miami in season opener

Miami Heat vs. Orlando Magic

Orlando; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Orlando Magic start the season at home against the Miami Heat.

Orlando finished 33-40 overall and 9-5 in Southeast Division action a season ago. The Magic averaged 8.2 steals, 5.4 blocks and 12.8 turnovers per game last season.

Miami went 44-29 overall and 30-13 in Eastern Conference action in the 2019-20 season. The Heat averaged 112 points per game while allowing opponents to score 109.1 last season.

INJURIES: Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (acl).

Heat: None listed.