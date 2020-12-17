No. 8 WVU looks for home win vs Iowa State

Iowa State (1-3, 0-1) vs. No. 8 West Virginia (6-1, 0-0)

WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 West Virginia looks for its sixth straight win over Iowa State at WVU Coliseum. The last victory for the Cyclones at West Virginia was a 74-72 win on Jan. 10, 2015.

SUPER SENIORS: Iowa State's Javan Johnson, Jalen Coleman-Lands and Solomon Young have combined to score 48 percent of all Cyclones points this season.

CREATING OFFENSE: Rasir Bolton has made or assisted on 44 percent of all Iowa State field goals over the last three games. Bolton has accounted for 19 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Iowa State's Tyler Harris has attempted 28 3-pointers and connected on 32.1 percent of them, and is 5 for 20 over the last three games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Mountaineers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Cyclones. West Virginia has 49 assists on 85 field goals (57.6 percent) across its past three games while Iowa State has assists on 35 of 81 field goals (43.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: West Virginia has committed a turnover on just 16.1 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best percentage among all Big 12 teams. The Mountaineers have turned the ball over only 11.4 times per game this season.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25