La.-Lafeyette looks to sweep UNO

New Orleans (1-5) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (4-1)

Cajun Dome, Lafayette, Louisiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans seeks revenge on Louisiana-Lafayette after dropping the first matchup in New Orleans. The teams last played on Dec. 2, when the Ragin' Cajuns shot 39.3 percent from the field en route to the 66-63 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: New Orleans has relied heavily on its seniors. Troy Green, Damion Rosser, LaDarius Marshall and Lamont Berzat have collectively accounted for 69 percent of the team's scoring this year and 90 percent of all Privateers points over the team's last five games.GIFTED GREEN: Green has connected on 33.3 percent of the nine 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 2 of 6 over his last three games. He's also converted 82.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

TWO STREAKS: New Orleans has dropped its last three road games, scoring 61.3 points and allowing 81.7 points during those contests. Louisiana-Lafayette has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 78.3 points while giving up 68.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Cajuns have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Privateers. Louisiana-Lafayette has 44 assists on 92 field goals (47.8 percent) across its past three outings while New Orleans has assists on 40 of 87 field goals (46 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Louisiana-Lafayette is rated second among Sun Belt teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 36.6 percent. The Ragin' Cajuns have averaged 15 offensive boards per game and 17.3 over their four-game winning streak.

