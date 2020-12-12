Fresno Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

Hyland scores 15 to carry VCU past Old Dominion 77-54

The Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va.

Nah’Shon Hyland registered 15 points and six steals as VCU romped past Old Dominion 77-54 on Saturday.

Vince Williams Jr. had 11 points and seven rebounds for VCU (5-2). Mikeal Brown-Jones added 10 points. Hason Ward had three blocks.

Austin Trice had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Monarchs (2-2). Kalu Ezikpe added 12 points. Joe Reece had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Sports

Corbin scores 17 to lead Winthrop past SC-Upstate 95-77

December 12, 2020 4:27 PM

Sports

Jones carries Coastal Carolina over Greensboro 103-45

December 12, 2020 4:27 PM

Sports

Davis lifts Middle Tennessee past Covenant 76-57

December 12, 2020 4:26 PM

Sports

Lane carries Cent. Michigan over Valparaiso 84-79

December 12, 2020 4:30 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service