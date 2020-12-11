Fresno Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

Painter leads Delaware over George Washington 68-65

The Associated Press

NEWARK, Del.

Dylan Painter had 14 points and 12 rebounds to lift Delaware to a 68-65 win over George Washington on Friday night.

Kevin Anderson had 13 points for Delaware (2-1). Ryan Allen added 12 points. Ebby Asamoah had 10 points.

James Bishop had 14 points for the Colonials (1-4). Jamison Battle added 14 points. Chase Paar had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Sports

Tucker lifts Coll. Of Charleston past SC State 90-63

December 11, 2020 7:13 PM

Sports

No. 9 Villanova beats Georgetown 76-63 in Big East opener

December 11, 2020 7:09 PM

Sports

Collins leads Davidson over Georgia Southern 77-45

December 11, 2020 6:51 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service