UNCG faces North Carolina Wesleyan

North Carolina Wesleyan vs. UNC Greensboro (1-3)

Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UNC Greensboro Spartans will be taking on the Battling Bishops of Division III North Carolina Wesleyan. UNC Greensboro lost 85-80 to Coppin State in its most recent game.

SAVVY SENIORS: UNC Greensboro's Isaiah Miller, Hayden Koval and Kaleb Hunter have combined to account for 50 percent of all Spartans points this season.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Miller has either made or assisted on 51 percent of all UNC Greensboro field goals over the last three games. Miller has 30 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: UNC Greensboro went 8-3 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last season. The Spartans scored 65.9 points per matchup across those 11 contests.

