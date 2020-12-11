Fresno Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

Verstappen leads in 1st practice for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

The Associated Press

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the first free practice at the Yas Marina racetrack in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. The Emirates Formula One Grand Prix will take place on Sunday. (Hamad Mohammed, Pool via AP)
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the first free practice at the Yas Marina racetrack in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. The Emirates Formula One Grand Prix will take place on Sunday. (Hamad Mohammed, Pool via AP) Hamad Mohammed AP
YAS ISLAND, Abu Dhabi

Max Verstappen posted the fastest time Friday in the first practice for the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver was .34 seconds ahead of Mercedes rival Valtteri Bottas and 1.14 seconds quicker than Renault driver Esteban Ocon.

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton returned for Mercedes after recovering from the coronavirus and had the fifth fastest time. He struggled early in the session with a brake sensor issue which needed fixing in the team garage.

A second practice will be held later Friday at the Yas Marina circuit.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Sports

UNCG faces North Carolina Wesleyan

December 11, 2020 3:31 AM

Entertainment

N. Dakota, SD State meet in conference play

December 11, 2020 3:31 AM

Sports

SD, NDSU seek first conference win

December 11, 2020 3:31 AM

Sports

SHSU goes up against Mary Hardin-Baylor

December 11, 2020 3:31 AM

Sports

Kansas City visits Toledo

December 11, 2020 3:31 AM

Sports

No. 17 Texas Tech takes on Texas A&M-CC

December 11, 2020 3:31 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service