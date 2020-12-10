Fresno Bee Logo
South Dakota State edges North Dakota State 77-75

The Associated Press

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.

Noah Freidel scored 17 points, Alex Arians added 16 and South Dakota State edged North Dakota State 77-75 on Thursday night in a Summit League opener.

Sam Griesel scored a career-high 20 points for North Dakota State (0-5, 0-1). He made a layup with 11 seconds remaining to pull the Bison within one.

Baylor Scheierman added 14 points for South Dakota State (4-2, 1-0). Luke Appel had 11 points.

Maleeck Harden-Hayes added 18 points for the Bison. Rocky Kreuser had 17 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

