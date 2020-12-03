Fresno Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

Slocum scores 18, No. 16 Arkansas women top UL Monroe 103-50

The Associated Press

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.

Destiny Slocum led six Arkansas players in double figures with 18 points and the No. 16 Razorbacks beat Louisiana-Monroe 103-50 on Thursday night.

Arkansas (4-1), coming off a 115-96 loss to then-No. 12 Maryland on Sunday, went on a 20-0 run in the first quarter — with 10 points from Slocum. Chelsea Dungee added seven points during the spurt.

Three of Arkansas' five baskets to start the second half were from 3-point range, and the Razorbacks opened the fourth quarter on a 16-0 run for a 52-point lead.

Erynn Barnum added a career-high 17 points with eight rebounds, Dungee finished with 15 points and Marquesha Davis had 14 points for Arkansas.

Whitney Goins was the lone player for ULM (0-1) to reach double-figure scoring with 11 points. The Warhawks were 17-of-59 shooting (28.8%) and turned it over 18 times.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Sports

No. 13 Indiana women defeat Samford 71-26

December 03, 2020 6:09 PM

Sports

Coastal Carolina routs Columbia International 113-56

December 03, 2020 5:50 PM

Sports

Langdon lifts Northern Kentucky over Tennessee Tech 74-65

December 03, 2020 5:48 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service