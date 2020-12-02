Iowa Boy’s Prep Basketball Poll Advisory

SPORTS EDITORS: SPORTS DIRECTORS:

The Iowa AP high school boys' basketball poll will be released on Monday starting December 7, 2020 and every Monday throughout the season including Martin Luther King holiday, January 18.

All AP member newspapers and broadcasters in Iowa are urged to cast ballots to ensure the poll is as representative as possible.

The AP has a NEW website for voting in the poll http://preppolls.associatedpress.com/polls/iapoll/

Members can vote each week from midnight Saturday to 3 p.m. Central on Monday. The poll will move shortly after closing. How they fared advisories will move on Sunday.

If you have voted in the poll previously, your username and password are the same.

If you have not previously voted, you will need to contact AP to obtain a username and password.

For login information or if you have questions contact the Catherine Hills (chills@ap.org), 509-599-6102

The AP