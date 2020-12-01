No. 19 Richmond meets Charleston

No. 19 Richmond (2-0) vs. College of Charleston (1-1)

TD Arena, Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Richmond visits College of Charleston in an early season matchup. Each program won this past weekend. College of Charleston earned a 99-59 win at home against Limestone on Saturday, while Richmond won 76-64 at Kentucky on Sunday.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game's outcome. Zep Jasper, Payton Willis and Osinachi Smart have collectively scored 43 percent of College of Charleston's points this season. For Richmond, Nathan Cayo, Blake Francis, Grant Golden and Jacob Gilyard have combined to account for 76 percent of all Richmond scoring.JUMP SHOTS FOR JASPER: Jasper has attempted 12 3-pointers this season, hitting 50 percent.

DID YOU KNOW: College of Charleston is ranked first among CAA teams with an average of 79.5 points per game.

